Severe weather potential later today

A strong cold front will move across the area tonight bringing with it some nice fall weather over the next few days. That front will also bring strong storms with it and some of these could be severe. The main line looks to swing through between 4 and 8 PM. As that line moves through expect very heavy rainfall along with gusty winds and an isolated tornado.

We could also see isolated cells develop out ahead of the main line. Those storms would also have a tornado threat with them if they develop and intensify. Have a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area and take shelter if your area is under a warning.

After the front look for windy and cooler weather on Thursday. Fall comes back in a big way through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Friday and low 70s through the weekend with lows in the 40s and 50s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 95% 83° 65°

Thursday

73° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 73° 57°

Friday

65° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 65° 56°

Saturday

70° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 59°

Sunday

74° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 74° 60°

Monday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 63°

Tuesday

77° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

75°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
78°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
78°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
82°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
81°

80°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
80°

80°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
80°

79°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
98%
79°

79°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
79°

79°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
79°

78°

10 PM
Showers
38%
78°

77°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
5%
74°

72°

2 AM
Clear
5%
72°

70°

3 AM
Clear
4%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
3%
69°

68°

5 AM
Clear
3%
68°

66°

6 AM
Clear
3%
66°

66°

7 AM
Clear
2%
66°

