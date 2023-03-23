Temperatures will take a while to cool down this evening as we have low 80s this afternoon. Expect numbers to fall only in to the upper 60s tonight. Some patchy fog will be possible with some early clouds likely for most of the area.

Even warmer weather returns Friday afternoon as high temperatures rebound into the low or mid 80s. Low 80s stick around the rest of this weekend. Expect another breezy day on Friday.

Rain chances increase a little late Friday and Friday night. Expect scattered showers and storms, mainly in the northern half of the area. There is a severe weather outlook for the area Friday night as well, but most of the storms look to stay well to our north. This will still be worth watching through the day Friday.

Better rain chances move back by the end of the weekend and early next week.