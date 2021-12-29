Severe weather potential in the forecast for Wednesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Wednesday! The forecast for your holiday was extremely warm as temperatures reached 70s, but we weren’t breaking any records. The warmest Christmas on record was still 2015’s with a high forecast of 82 degrees at New Orleans International Airport. We continue flirting with records through New Year’s Eve!

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances increase.

Once again, a warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Wednesday!

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s all week. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather today as a few localized heavy downpours may be accompanied by gusty winds or hail.

New Year’s Eve looks warm and mild as rain chances remain around 30% and temperatures reach mid-70s.

Beyond tomorrow, rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 80° 71°

Thursday

79° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 47% 79° 71°

Friday

79° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 79° 72°

Saturday

79° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 79° 57°

Sunday

59° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 59° 36°

Monday

51° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 51° 44°

Tuesday

62° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 62° 54°

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

11 AM
Cloudy
12%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

76°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
75°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
74°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
74°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
73°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
72°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
72°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

Interactive Radar

