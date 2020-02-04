Severe weather possible Wednesday

A storm system coming through the middle of the country this week has the potential for severe weather in the deep south

A storm system coming through the middle of the country this week has the potential for severe weather in the deep south. The chance of strong storms moves in to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi on Wednesday.

Warm southerly flow ahead of the system will mean temperatures in the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Moisture will also be on the increase. Wind through the atmosphere increase as well bringing ingredients for severe weather into the area.

Right now it looks like there could be an initial batch of storms around midday Wednesday followed by a larger area later in the day.

The main threat with these storms as it stands now will be strong wind gusts. A secondary isolated tornado threat will also exist. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a slight risk outlook, which is level 2 out of 5 on the scale.

Have a way to get warnings if they are issued for your area on Wednesday and stay aware of weather conditions. Get in a safe place if you are under a severe weather warning.