There is a threat of severe weather on Wednesday across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

A warm front will be draped over the area with quite a bit of warm air to the south of it. An area of low pressure coming from the gulf will move along that warm front and help to trigger thunderstorms.

The threat will be Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

