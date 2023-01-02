Severe thunderstorms are likely to occur Tuesday across parts of the central Gulf Coast states into the Tennessee Valley. Tornadoes, scattered damaging winds, and large hail will all be possible, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

The greatest severe thunderstorm risk is expected from Southeast Louisiana into South Mississippi and Central Alabama, where strong wind gusts and a couple of strong tornadoes are possible.

Heavy rainfall may also lead to flash flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, which is threat level 2 out of 4 on their scale.

The latest models show scattered storms moving in from the west beginning late Tuesday morning, with rain coverage increasing into the afternoon and early evening. By early Wednesday morning, most locations will begin drying out as storms move east. Sunny skies are expected for the remainder of the week.