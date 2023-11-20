NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A strong cold front will be moving across the area early Tuesday and will have the chance to produce severe weather as it does so. Right now the timing of this looks to be in the middle of the night, so have a way to get woken up if a warning is issued for your area. Be ready to get to a safe place.

Right now all of our area is under a level 2 threat for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. The high threat for severe weather is just over the border to the north and along the I-20 corridor. Expect a line of storms to move through tonight.

After that we will see much cooler weather the rest of the week behind the front.

