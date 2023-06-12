A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Florida parishes and southern Mississippi until 8PM Monday evening. A line of storms will be moving south across the region and could make it in to these areas as we go through the day.

Right now it is not a gaurantee the line sticks together across all of our area but we will likely see at least a few storms. These storms will have the chance to produce strong wind gusts as well as hail and frequent lightning. Take shelter if you are in a warning area.

Otherwise the big story this week is the heat. Highs will reach into the mid 90s each of the next few days with not much relief from rain after today. Expect just an isolated storm to pop up by the middle of the week.