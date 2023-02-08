Rain chances are at around 30 to 40 percent during the day Wednesday, but that rises to about 70 percent Wednesday night as a line of showers and thunderstorms moves in ahead of our next cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the WGNO viewing area under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale.

The main threat in any strong or severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Some locations may also see isolated heavy rainfall as the system moves through the area.

The wet weather is expected to clear Thursday and cooler temperatures are set to return for the upcoming weekend.