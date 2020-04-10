Severe weather outbreak possible Easter Sunday

A very strong storm system will move through the lower Mississippi River valley on Sunday which has the potential of producing widespread severe weather. This includes southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

A rare moderate risk outlook area is in place for central Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. This is level 4 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.

For our viewing area we have an enhanced risk, which is level 3 out of 5. There is a large enhanced risk area for much of the southeast.

Expect storms to develop late morning through the afternoon. This activity will most likely develop in our area and then intensify as it moves northeast into the moderate risk area. However we will have the chance for isolated tornadoes and strong wind gusts.

Hopefully you will be staying at home during the day due to the Corona virus policies. This will give you a chance to follow the weather more closely. Please have a way to take shelter if a warning is issued for your area and make sure to get in your safe place. Remember that means the lowest level of your home in an interior room or hallway.

Expect nice weather today with mid 70s and a few showers coming up on Saturday evening.

As always stay with WGNO for the latest.

Friday

76° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 61°

Saturday

79° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 71°

Sunday

85° / 65°
Windy with afternoon thunderstorms
Windy with afternoon thunderstorms 80% 85° 65°

Monday

80° / 59°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 80° 59°

Tuesday

76° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 76° 55°

Wednesday

73° / 57°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 73° 57°

Thursday

76° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 64°

