NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Severe weather is making its way through Southeast Louisiana and is expected to begin Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the area lasting until 1 a.m. Residents in the path of the potential weather can expect the threat of damaging wind gusts as well as tornadoes as the line of storms moves in.

Tornado watch now until 1 AM. We are in watch and see mode. Stay alert this evening and tonight! pic.twitter.com/JpMnlmw0NN — Hank Allen (@HankAllenWX) January 24, 2023

JEFFERSON PARISH

Jefferson Parish residents are bracing for winds up to 30-40 miles per hour with a wind gust of 50 mph. Officials closed down parks and playgrounds, libraries, and Head Start, and Head Start centers at 2 p.m.

JP Transit will continue to run its normal operation until 10:30 p.m. but will also monitor conditions. Residents that live in mobile homes are encouraged to take advantage of the temporary sheltering put in place at Terrytown playground at t 641 Heritage Ave.

The shelter is not an overnight shelter but residents can stay until the National Weather Service issues an all-clear.

“Please be advised that residents should bring their food/water as the playground will only provide sturdy shelter during the storm; there will be no cots or any other amenities available at this location.”

Any Mardi Gras decorations and garbage cans should be taken in ahead of the heavy winds.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

A temporary shelter has been set up for residents to stay for the duration of the expected severe weather event.

Anyone who needs shelter can report to the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center at 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling, Louisiana. Residents are encouraged to bring their IDs, additional blankets, snacks, and water. Weapons and contraband are not allowed.

ORLEANS PARISH

Ahead of the severe weather, the Regional Transit Authority replaced all street car services with bus service beginning at 8 p.m.

Bus and ferries will continue regular operations for as long as the weather permits. RTA says if winds get up to 35 mph then all bus service on bridges and overpasses will cease.

Riders can expect delays in service due to the weather and are encouraged to watch the schedule on the RTA website.

