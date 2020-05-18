Severe weather causes injuries, damage to homes in Louisiana

CHURCH POINT, La. (AP) — Officials say severe weather caused injuries and damage to homes in Louisiana.

A tweet from an ambulance service says at least six people were hospitalized Sunday night in Acadia Parish. Church Point’s police chief says the town itself was spared injuries, but the are north was “not so lucky.”

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles told The Daily Advertiser it would send someone to investigate reports of a possible tornado.

The mayor of Mamou in Evangeline Parish told KATC-TV that he thinks a tornado also hit his town Sunday.