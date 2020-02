Severe Weather Awareness week is here and we are giving you information you need to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe Weather Awareness week is here and we are giving you information you need to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season.

A question we get asked a lot is what is the difference between a watch and a warning.

Basically a watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather within the watch area over the next few hours.

A warning is much more urgent and means severe weather is occurring or could occur shortly and you need to take shelter.