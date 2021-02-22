Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watch vs Warning

It is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Louisiana and today we are talking about the difference between a watch and a warning.

Even though it has felt more like winter lately spring is right around the corner, and that means severe weather becomes more likely.

Have a plan now in the event that severe weather impacts your area. Remember that a watch is a long term product meaning conditions are favorable for severe weather, while a warning is usually within the hour and means you need to take action to protect yourself.

