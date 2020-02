Do you know where to take shelter during a tornado? Hank Allen shows you the best place in your house.

The main idea is the lowest level of you home and in a room that will put as many walls between you and the outside as possible. A closet or bathroom work great, or under stairs.

Keep blankets or pillows in the room that you will shelter in to protect yourself from falling debris.

Stay in your safe place until the threat has passed