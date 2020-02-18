Severe Weather Awareness Week: Convective Outlooks

A lot of times when severe weather is possible over the next 1-3 days we talk about being in a Convective Outlook.

This is a product issued by the Storm Prediction Center which is in Oklahoma to highlight areas of potentially severe or dangerous weather in the coming days.

The system is based on a scale of levels 1 to 5 with 5 being a High Risk outlook. These are very rare for our area with only a handful across the whole country each year.

However even a Marginal, or level 1, outlook should be taken seriously for the potential of severe weather. It is a good idea to stay aware of weather conditions if an outlook is present for your area over the next few days.