A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for far northern parishes and counties of the area extending into central Mississippi until midnight. This is where we have the highest chance for an isolated storm with severe wind gusts, an isolated tornado, or hail. It looks like most of this will be north of the area though.

The bigger threat could be flash flooding heading into tonight. Storms will likely continue to develop as a cold front is moving in. Repetitive storm motion could lead to pockets of heavy rain and flooding in isolated areas.

Otherwise things will be calming down as we head into tomorrow. Look for low 70s and a beautiful day behind the front on Wednesday. Then expect cool and pleasant conditions with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.