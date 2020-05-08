Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Southeast Louisiana until 8PM.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH — Issued until 8PM for large section of south Louisiana. Primary risk of damaging winds. Isolated tornado & hail possible.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Livingston, St Charles, St John, Lafourche, and Terrebonne Parishes. The immediate New Orleans Metro is not included within the watch, but a few strong storms remain possible.

Primary timing will be between now and 8PM, before thunderstorms begin to push offshore.

Stay weather aware! Meteorologist Scot Pilie will have the full forecast at 5 & 6PM on WGNO.