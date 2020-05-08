Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Southeast Louisiana until 8PM.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH — Issued until 8PM for large section of south Louisiana. Primary risk of damaging winds. Isolated tornado & hail possible.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Livingston, St Charles, St John, Lafourche, and Terrebonne Parishes. The immediate New Orleans Metro is not included within the watch, but a few strong storms remain possible.

Primary timing will be between now and 8PM, before thunderstorms begin to push offshore.

Stay weather aware! Meteorologist Scot Pilie will have the full forecast at 5 & 6PM on WGNO.

Friday

80° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 60°

Saturday

74° / 62°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 74° 62°

Sunday

80° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 62°

Monday

81° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 80° 68°

Wednesday

84° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 72°

Thursday

83° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 72°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

74°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

72°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
71°

70°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
70°

68°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

67°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

65°

4 AM
Showers
40%
65°

64°

5 AM
Showers
40%
64°

63°

6 AM
Showers
40%
63°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

