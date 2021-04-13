Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6PM Tuesday

The forecast for Tuesday until Wednesday across New Orleans and the WGNO viewing area includes potential severe weather.

As a result, our National Weather Service office is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6PM Tuesday across Southshore locations and St. Tammany Parish.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued until noon on Thursday, as well. Any parking restriction on neutral grounds has been lifted until further notice, so move vehicles off of streets!

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season