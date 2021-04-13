Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6PM Tuesday

The forecast for Tuesday until Wednesday across New Orleans and the WGNO viewing area includes potential severe weather.

As a result, our National Weather Service office is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6PM Tuesday across Southshore locations and St. Tammany Parish.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued until noon on Thursday, as well. Any parking restriction on neutral grounds has been lifted until further notice, so move vehicles off of streets!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

74° / 68°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 99% 74° 68°

Wednesday

75° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 75° 68°

Thursday

74° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 74° 62°

Friday

71° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 71° 67°

Saturday

75° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 75° 60°

Sunday

70° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 60°

Monday

71° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
73°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
69°

70°

3 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
84%
70°

71°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
71°

70°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
70°

70°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
70°

70°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
70°

69°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
69°

71°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

71°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
71°

70°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
70°

70°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
69°

70°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
70°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
69°

69°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
69°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
69°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
70°

70°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

70°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
70°

71°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
71°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
75°

Interactive Radar

