Severe threat tonight through tomorrow afternoon.

Gorgeous weather returns late week into the weekend!

Meteorologist Scot Pilie has the latest on the threat for severe weather tonight through Thursday afternoon.

TONIGHT – A few scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible, primarily on the northshore. Main risks: Gusty winds, hail, isolated tornado.

THURSDAY — Forecast models trending slightly slower with the cold front, which could lead to a slightly more robust severe risk across the area.

Primary concern looks to be large hail. In addition, gusty winds and and isolated tornado risk.

Rain should come to an end by tomorrow evening, and a gorgeous stretch of weather on the way!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 50% 82° 74°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 83° 66°

Friday

85° / 69°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 69°

Saturday

85° / 66°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 85° 66°

Sunday

82° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 82° 65°

Monday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 82° 67°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 86° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

77°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

