Severe threat tonight through tomorrow afternoon.

Meteorologist Scot Pilie has the latest on the threat for severe weather tonight through Thursday afternoon.

TONIGHT – A few scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible, primarily on the northshore. Main risks: Gusty winds, hail, isolated tornado.

THURSDAY — Forecast models trending slightly slower with the cold front, which could lead to a slightly more robust severe risk across the area.

Primary concern looks to be large hail. In addition, gusty winds and and isolated tornado risk.

Rain should come to an end by tomorrow evening, and a gorgeous stretch of weather on the way!