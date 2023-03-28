Good Morning, New Orleans! We woke up today to scattered rain chances and storms across the area. While there are a few lingering showers around even still, the severe threat has jumped east.

All of this is coming out ahead of a cold front on its way. Winds are starting to transition already, out of the southeast. Temperatures will cool down considerably Wednesday, topping out around 70, itself.

Thursday morning will be our coolest of the week with 40s and 50s back on either side of Lake Pontchartrain.

Our forecast for Hogs looks warm and dry with returning humidity.