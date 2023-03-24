The threat for severe weather across the region will continue Friday evening and Friday night but most of that will stay well north of us. The far northern areas are still under a level 2 threat from the storm prediction center. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight with the best chance being north of I-12. While it’s not totally impossible we see a severe storm, most of this activity will stay well north of our area.

Look for warm and muggy conditions through the night and into Saturday with mid 80s for highs. By Sunday the frontal boundary moves back over the area and gets stuck for a few days. This will means waves of rain off and on Sunday through Tuesday at least, and potentially in to Wednesday.

It looks like temperatures will cool a little bit by the middle of the week.