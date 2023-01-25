The line of strong storms is pushing east Tuesday night taking the severe weather threat with it.

This will continue through coastal Mississippi and Alabama into Florida. Lingering showers will be possible for a couple of hours before drier air moves in.

Behind this system look for cooler and drier conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday through Friday with lows in the 30s and 40s. Some areas could see a light freeze Friday morning. Expect breezy conditions through the day Wednesday as well.