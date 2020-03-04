Severe storms possible later today

We are watching the potential for severe weather across our area as we go through the afternoon and evening time frame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are watching the potential for severe weather across our area as we go through the afternoon and evening time frame. Isolated tornadoes and damaging winds along with hail will all be possible.

The Futurecast shows the zone of storms moving into the Florida parishes by early afternoon. This will be an area that needs watching both for tornadic development and also a flash flood risk.

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 AM, although most activity should stay north into southwest Mississippi through that time. We could see another watch issued for southeast Louisiana after that.

These areas also have the potential to see heavy rain over an extended period of time. Because of that there is a flash flood watch across the northern areas.

The focus for severe weather will move south by this evening and early tonight. However at that point it may be less conducive for actual storms to develop.

Either way stay aware of weather conditions through the day and as always stay with WGNO on-air and online for the latest.