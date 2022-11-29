NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Severe weather will be possible for a large portion of the Southeast through Wednesday morning.

Rain chances remain elevated through Tuesday night into the first half of the day Wednesday. Some of the storms could bring heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and possibly tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the WGNO viewing area under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale. Locations to the north and northwest of the New Orleans area are under a higher threat, at a level 3 or 4.

The greatest threat for tornadic activity will be with discrete cells out ahead of the main cluster of showers and storms. These individual cells have a better ability to rotate and can tap into an more unstable atmosphere.

The second round of storms will move through very early Wednesday. These could also produce locally heavy rain and strong winds.

Behind the rain, temperatures will be falling through the day Wednesday with blustery conditions as a cold front pushes through.

Thursday will be chilly with highs only around 60 before we warm back up into the weekend.