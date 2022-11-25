A storm system moving across the Deep South will push into New Orleans area on Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale. The main threats in any strong or severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The latest models show light to moderate rain moving into the area by noon, with the heaviest storms between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas or locations with poor drainage. There is a level 2 flood risk through the evening Saturday.

The wet weather moves out Saturday night, and sunshine returns to the region by Sunday morning. High temperatures will be slightly above average, topping out in the low 70s.