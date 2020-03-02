Severe Risk & Heavy Rain Threat Wednesday.

Gorgeous weather by the end of the week!

Strong spring-like storm system expected to bring severe thunderstorm & heavy rainfall threat on Wednesday according to Meteorologist Scot Pilié. Here’s the details:

A warm/humid Monday & Tuesday on the way! High temps in the mid-upper 70s with a few spotty thunderstorms possible.

On Wednesday, a warm front will begin to lift north from the Gulf of Mexico. This warm front will help ignite showers & thunderstorms and increase the potential for severe thunderstorms.

All of south Louisiana is within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms with hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes all possible.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see parts of the area upgraded to an Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) in future updates from the Storm Prediction Center.

In addition to the severe weather risk, heavy rainfall and flash flooding will also be possible. The biggest flash flood risk looks to set up along & north of the warm front…which paints the focal point of heavy rain on the Northshore.

However, several forecast models indicate the heaviest rains could clip parts of the southshore as well…something to pay attention to.

Stay tuned! Gorgeous weather looks to return for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!