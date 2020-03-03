Severe risk & heavy rain threat Wednesday. Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of the area.

Risk for a few strong thunderstorms & heavy rainfall across southeast Louisiana tomorrow according to Meteorologist Scot Pilié! Here’s the full forecast:

Tonight: Warm and humid conditions with patchy dense fog possible. By daybreak, a warm front will start to lift northward.

This warm front will help ignite a few showers & thunderstorms Wednesday morning. The bulk of the rain early Wednesday looks to be north of southeast Louisiana. But, any storms that do manage to develop could be capable of producing hail.

All of Southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi is within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. Main risk: hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornado.

By the early afternoon and into the evening, high resolution forecast models indicate a few strong to severe storms along with locally heavy rainfall possible.

The key? Will cooler shelf waters of the northern Gulf of Mexico keep the thunderstorms slightly weaker for southeast Louisiana? This appears possible.

Regardless, heavy rainfall certainly looks to be a potential concern…primarily north of I-10 for the Northshore into south Mississippi.

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect until 6AM Thursday morning. 1-3 inches of rain likely, with hot spots of 3-4+ inches not out of the question.

By Thursday, the rough weather is GONE! And we’re looking forward to a stellar Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday forecast AGAIN!