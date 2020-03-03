Severe risk & heavy rain threat Wednesday. Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of the area.

Weather

Gorgeous weather returns for the weekend!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Risk for a few strong thunderstorms & heavy rainfall across southeast Louisiana tomorrow according to Meteorologist Scot Pilié! Here’s the full forecast:

Tonight: Warm and humid conditions with patchy dense fog possible. By daybreak, a warm front will start to lift northward.

This warm front will help ignite a few showers & thunderstorms Wednesday morning. The bulk of the rain early Wednesday looks to be north of southeast Louisiana. But, any storms that do manage to develop could be capable of producing hail.

All of Southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi is within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. Main risk: hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornado.

By the early afternoon and into the evening, high resolution forecast models indicate a few strong to severe storms along with locally heavy rainfall possible.

The key? Will cooler shelf waters of the northern Gulf of Mexico keep the thunderstorms slightly weaker for southeast Louisiana? This appears possible.

Regardless, heavy rainfall certainly looks to be a potential concern…primarily north of I-10 for the Northshore into south Mississippi.

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect until 6AM Thursday morning. 1-3 inches of rain likely, with hot spots of 3-4+ inches not out of the question.

By Thursday, the rough weather is GONE! And we’re looking forward to a stellar Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday forecast AGAIN!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 69°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 79° 69°

Wednesday

79° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 79° 59°

Thursday

66° / 54°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 66° 54°

Friday

67° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 48°

Saturday

63° / 53°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 63° 53°

Sunday

71° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 61°

Monday

73° / 64°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 73° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

Popular

Latest News

More News