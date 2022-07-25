Showers and storms have come to an end Monday evening and it looks like we will be quiet for the rest of the night and into Tuesday morning.

The pattern the next few days looks very similar to Monday. Expect a round of showers and storms to develop by late morning and early afternoon. The most widespread development will likely be along and south of I-10. Otherwise activity will be a little more hit or miss in the northern half of the area.

Temperatures will warm into the low 90s early in the afternoon but then drop back to the mid to upper 80s as rain and cloud cover develops. This pattern looks to continue through the week with each day seeing showers and storms develop. There may even be a slightly higher chance of rain on Thursday and Friday.