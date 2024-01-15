NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The winter weather across the country is already causing flight cancellations at New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) on Monday, Jan. 15.

According to MSY’s flight status, several flights into and out of New Orleans are cancelled. This includes flights to and from Houston, Austin, Dallas and Denver.

Travelers should check flight updates at MSY before heading to the airport.

Cold air is already moving through the state Monday with 20s south of the I-20 corridor. This will continue moving south to the coast through the day and Monday night. Very cold conditions are on the way through Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain, where freezing rain is possible from 6 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Mutiple organizations are preparing for the cold weather now, like the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the City of New Orleans and Jefferson Parish.

North Louisiana is already experiencing icy roads and dangerous driving conditions.

