Second storm-related death reported in Lafayette

Lafayette Police

LAFAYETTE, La. — On Tuesday morning, Lafayette Police were called to the 400 block of River Oaks Circle to investigate a suspicious death.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin says officers found the body of 74-year-old Mary Guillory in a driveway.

Officials say it appears she left her residence and wandered around the neighborhood, possibly suffering from dementia.

The victim arrived at a neighbor’s residence, where she died due to the extreme weather conditions.

This is the second storm-related death in the state, both in Lafayette Parish.

On Monday evening, it was reported that a Carencro man died after slipping on ice.

According to the Lafayette Parish coroner, 50-year-old Carol Matthews slipped on ice and hit his head on the ground.

