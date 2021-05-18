Second EF0 confirmed in Madisonville early Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service has confirmed another EF0 tornado was responsible for damage across a portion of Madisonville early this morning. The tornado had 75 mile per hour wind speeds and was on the ground for 1.2 miles with a width of 75 yards.



An EF0 tornado has winds between 65 and 85 mph. The storm originally started off as a waterspout near the northshore of Lake Ponchartrain and moved onshore around 2:50 a.m. It was on the ground for about five minutes before lifting in the swamp land two miles west of the Tchefuncte River.

Survey teams are still out assessing additional torando damage throughout Kenner as the day continues and will provide more information on begin and endpoints, maximum width, and maximum wind speed later Tuesday.



This is now the third confirmed EF0 in just seven days across WGNO’s viewing area.