NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans! Temperatures have dropped in the wake of a cold front that passed through yesterday.

Anticipate a chilly Thanksgiving Eve with breezy conditions and temperatures only likely to top out around 60 degrees!

Overnight tonight, temperatures will gradually cool from the 60s into the 40s for the Northshore and 50s south of Lake Pontchartrain.

A weak system in the Gulf will likely bring a few showers across the area late Thursday into Thursday night. Rain coverage looks to be scattered and overall rainfall amounts will be very low.

Cloudy skies are likely for the remainder of the week as temperatures stay cool. High temperatures are forecast to stay in the upper 50s to low 60s for the through Friday.

Mostly conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday with highs warming slightly into the mid and upper 60s. Happy Thanksgiving!

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts