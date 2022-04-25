Afternoon highs will once again be in the mid 80s on Monday and it will feel humid as moisture continues to flow into the region with winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico.



Monday is expected to start out with a mix of sun and clouds, but cloud cover will likely increase as we head into the afternoon. We’ll be watching for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by the middle of the day, with hit-or-miss rain continuing into the evening hours.



The wet weather tapers off late Monday night, but we may see some shower activity again on Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday, a weak cold front moves across the area and pushes the moisture off to the east.

Expect cooler and drier air to filter in on Wednesday. Cool mornings with lows in the 50s and 60s and warm afternoons in the upper 70s to low 80s will be the theme through Thursday.



High pressure will also build in, giving us lots of sunshine and generally calm weather. By the end of next weekend, temperatures will rise to the upper 80s with a few locations getting close to 90 degrees.

The forecast for Jazz Fest’s first weekend looks nice and dry though hot! Again, a nice stretch of quiet weather minus extreme thunderstorm chances, so we’ll take it! Have a great day today!