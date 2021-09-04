Scorching Saturday as Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of the day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s another very hot day today across much of the WGNO viewing area. A Heat Advisory continues to remain in effect until 6PM with index values between 100-106 degrees.

Rain chances will remain tough to come by aside from right along the coast during peak daytime heating.

Still, a flood warning is issued across parts of the Northshore and our Mississippi Counties.

This is primarily for the Pearl River at Minor Flood Stage. Remember the phrase “turn around, don’t drown” if encountering flooded roadways.

Rain chances will remain low throughout your Labor Day Weekend, but we are closely watching Invest 91L near the Yucatán Peninsula.

I am closely watching the forecast for mid-week as a small area of unorganized storms brings heightened rain in Mexico before moving north. Right now, this is something worth keeping up with. Our environment will not allow a rapidly strengthening hurricane like it did last week given wind shear and dry air.

Nonetheless, there’s a 30% chance of development over these next 3-5 days. Anticipate a potential low end tropical storm or rainmaker along this Gulf Coast region. Back in tonight to bring you the latest!

