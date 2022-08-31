On this Wednesday, rain may impact your afternoon to evening plans, but it will be mostly dry and hot. Expect skies to start out partly cloudy this morning with scattered storms developing in the late afternoon. Those who don’t get in on the rain will be extremely hot as temperatures feel like 100s, so take it easy out there!

Rain will come to an end by the evening as we lose daytime heating. We’ll dry out again overnight with another similar forecast for Thursday.

Until Friday, it looks like we will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Rain chances drop to just 30 to 40 percent through the middle of the week to account for isolated to widely scattered showers.

This weekend, we see temperatures drop slightly as a result of more widespread storm chances.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring several disturbances, but none of them are an immediate threat to the United States. A wave near Africa all has moderate development chances through the next five days.

The best shot for development is associated with a tropical wave over the Central Atlantic. This system has an 80 percent chance of formation and will likely become a tropical depression as it moves north of the Lesser Antilles. If it becomes a named storm, the next name on the list is Danielle. If making it past today without the system being named, this will be the first August in 25 years with no named storm.