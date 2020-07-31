Scorcher on the way for your Friday

It's going to be a hot one out there today

It’s going to be a hot one out there today. Temperatures will quickly warm into the low 90s by late morning to around noon. Look for afternoon highs of 92-94 on average across the area and possibly a couple degrees hotter in isolated spots.

A trough coming in from the northwest will help to form a southwest wind ahead of that system. This typically warms us up even a couple extra degrees. Head index values will be well above 100.

Rain chances are pretty small today out ahead of that trough. However as it tries to move into the area tomorrow afternoon it may help to spark a few showers and storms.

The forecast model shows the best chance of that to be along and north of I-12 on Saturday.

Look for spotty storms again Sunday afternoon but mostly dry into early next week.

