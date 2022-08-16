Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come.

Tuesday, some localized heavy downpours can be expected around the peak of daytime heating, mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The best chance for rain will be along and south of the I-10 corridor.

There’s a better chance for widespread rain as we go deeper into the week and weekend!

Today, we will see temperatures top out at 90-93 on the south shore with 94-97 for the highs up to the north. A heat advisory is issued for the northern and southern halves of the area. This indicates heat index values of 104 and above.

Coastal locations will probably stay just below those numbers. We won’t be far off of meeting advisory criteria. Make sure you drink plenty of water and stay indoors in the AC when possible. We see the best chance will be along the I-10 to I-12 corridor with a few daytime heating storms.

The tropics remain quiet right now with no concern for any development potential locally as we welcome the middle of August. Climatologically, this is the peak of hurricane season, so don’t let your guard down!