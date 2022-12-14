Stay safe out there, Louisiana! The following schools have been closed ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather. This is a growing list, so be sure to check back for updates!

See your latest weather forecast here.

Algiers Charter Schools

Martin Behrman Charter School and L.B. Landry High School will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday. All after-school activities canceled.

Archdiocese of New Orleans

All parents are encouraged to check their emails/text messages regarding potential early dismissal.

Belle Chasse YMCA

Kids will be arriving at the Y’s after-school program early on Wednesday following their school dismissal. All kids should be picked up before the Y closes at 3 p.m.

Delgado Community College

All locations will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday, excluding Maritime and Industrial Training Center

All activities scheduled for after 10 a.m. canceled

Maritime and Industrial Training Center will close at 12 p.m.

Jefferson Parish

All parish libraries, Head Start & Early Head Start Centers, and JPRD parks and playgrounds will close at 12 p.m. Wednesday

Terrytown Playground will open at 12 p.m. as a shelter for those living in mobile homes

All schools will run a half-day schedule on Wednesday (formated in start/end time) 7:20 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. 7:30 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. 7:45 a.m.- 11:10 a.m. 8:00 a.m.- 11:25 a.m. 8:15 a.m.- 11:55 a.m. 8:45 a.m.- 12:10 p.m.

All after-school activities and events (including after-care) are canceled

Plaquemines Parish Schools

Pheonix High School will close at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

11:45 a.m. dismissals Belle Chasse middle and high schools South Plaquemines High School Plaquemines Parish Learning Center

12:30 p.m. dismissals Belle Chasse primary and elementary schools South Plaquemines Elementary Boothvile-Venice Elementary

School board offices will close at 1:30 p.m.

All after-school activities canceled

St. Bernard Parish Public Schools

Arabi Elementary dismisses at 2:15 p.m.

Chalmette High School, Rowley Alternative, and W. Smith Jr, Elementary to close at 1:45 p.m.

All other schools will dismiss 45 minutes earlier than regular time

All after-school activities canceled

St. Martin’s Episcopal School

Schools will dismiss earlier on Wednesday. Note that times are different for each school:

Upper School dismisses at 11 a.m. (after usual exams)

George Cottage will dismiss 11:30-12 p.m.

Lower and Middle schools dismiss 12:30-1 p.m.

All after-school activities canceled