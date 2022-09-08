Numerous showers and t’showers are developing on the north shore Thursday afternoon and moving to the southwest. This trend will continue through early evening before dissipating. Look for some of this activity to also develop and move to the south shore, although overall probably less coverage.

This is all developing around an upper low that is spinning around the northern Gulf. This system will not be moving much over the next few days so the chance of afternoon storms will continue through at least Saturday. We will likely see quite a bit of sun early in the day followed by more clouds and storms developing.

Look for upper 80s for highs through the weekend with cooler air near any rainfall. We are still watching the chance for some lower humidity to come in for the middle of next week.