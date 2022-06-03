A cold front is fading out over the area through the day but has helped to trigger showers and storms. The overall pattern will still be similar to the past couple of afternoons where we see showers and storms fire up from the daytime heating. However with the front nearby the chance will be a bit higher in the 50% range. These probably won’t be moving much so there will be a risk of localized street flooding, especially in areas that saw heavy rain on Thursday.

Over the weekend we only have a slight chance of some showers each day. There may be a handful of these but not much. Temperatures will be hot over the next week topping out around in the low 90s for the weekend and low to mid 90s next week.

We are also still tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 in the southern Gulf. It has yet to be named but will eventually turn into Alex.

This system will continue to move northeast through southern Florida as a big rain producer. Strong wind shear will prevent it from strengthening too much but it is still expect to develop into a named storm.