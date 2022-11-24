We will see increasing clouds through the day with temperatures topping out in the low 70s. Rain will start to move in through the afternoon and evening. Some of that rain could be heavy at times. Right now it looks like spotty showers this afternoon and then a heavier batch of rain with storms tonight. Locally heavy downpours will be possible.

There will also be a chance for a severe storm with activity tonight. The best chance will be south of I-12. An isolated tornado would not be out of the question and the storm prediction center has us now under a level 1 threat south of I-12.

It now looks like we see a break in the rain through much of Friday. Expect some spotty showers in the afternoon but overall not much. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s.

The last part of the storm system comes through on Saturday. That means another round of rain and storms through the afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the strong side. Temperatures will be mild again.

Look for a clear day to end the weekend on Sunday.