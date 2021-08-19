Scattered storms today but still hot

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It is going to be hot again this morning and this afternoon across the area and that has caused us to see a heat advisory be issued from 9AM to 7PM.

Levels of humidity will combine with temperatures in the low to mid 90s to put heat index values in the 105-110 range as early as late morning. Please stay hydrated and be careful outside, and make sure any student athletes with outdoor practices stay hydrated through the day as well.

Today does look like the best chance of rain over the next few. Expect spotty showers and storms to develop by late morning through mid afternoon. This will still be isolated and it won’t rain everywhere, but there should be quite a few of these to provide some relief from the heat.

After that temperatures will be very hot Friday through the weekend. Rain chances will be very small each day as temperatures warm to the upper 90s each day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hot today with scattered storms

More of the same Thursday

Hot day today, heat wave on its way!

Copy and pasted forecast for Thursday

Spotty showers today but mainly just hot

Big time heat by the weekend

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 91° 80°

Friday

92° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 92° 79°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 92° 80°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 81°

Monday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 90° 80°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 90° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
91°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
91°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
90°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
86°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
86°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
85°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
85°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
84°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News