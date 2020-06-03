Watch Now
Scattered storms today as we watch Cristobal

Very warm and muggy conditions are present across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi

Very warm and muggy conditions are present across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. This will lead to the development of thunderstorms later in the morning and through the afternoon.

Most of these will be spotty in the typical summertime fashion. Expect locally heavy downpours with frequent lightning in the stronger storms. They may not move much so watch out for standing water on area roads.

For the weekend we are watching Cristobal. It is looking more likely we will see impacts of this storm through the weekend. Locally heavy rainfall potential will probably be the main impact, along with coastal flooding outside the levee system.

Expect locally heavy rain Sunday and Monday at least.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 75°

Thursday

88° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 88° 76°

Friday

89° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 77°

Saturday

84° / 77°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 84° 77°

Sunday

84° / 78°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 90% 84° 78°

Monday

84° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 84° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

11 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
82°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

86°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

83°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
83°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

