Scattered storms today as we watch Cristobal

Very warm and muggy conditions are present across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi

Very warm and muggy conditions are present across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. This will lead to the development of thunderstorms later in the morning and through the afternoon.

Most of these will be spotty in the typical summertime fashion. Expect locally heavy downpours with frequent lightning in the stronger storms. They may not move much so watch out for standing water on area roads.

For the weekend we are watching Cristobal. It is looking more likely we will see impacts of this storm through the weekend. Locally heavy rainfall potential will probably be the main impact, along with coastal flooding outside the levee system.

Expect locally heavy rain Sunday and Monday at least.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.