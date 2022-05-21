Storms are popping up and moving across the area Saturday and that trend will continue over the next several days. The biggest threats with these should be lightning and locally heavy downpours but there could be a few strong wind gusts as well.

Sunday looks like the wettest day at this point and rain chances will continue into early next week. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, especially Sunday through Sunday night. Isolated flash flooding could become a concern into next week with any heavier downpours after several days of rain.

Rain will help to keep afternoon temperatures down as we only make it into the mid 80s by Sunday. Rain and clouds will help us stay below 90 for a good portion of the upcoming week.