Clouds will continue across the area through the evening Friday and into Friday night ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. Temperatures will generally be in the 70s and then fall into the 60s later this evening.

The forecast for these next 24 hours is more active with that next front.

There is a threat of severe weather with this front as it moves in on Saturday. Some storms out ahead of and along this boundary could be severe with gusty winds and heavy rain along with the threat for isolated tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather, so stay aware! These storms will push east by early evening. Sunday as well as Monday will be beautiful once again just in time for Halloween!