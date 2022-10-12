Right now, scattered storms are on the radar, and more rain will come through later today and tonight. Daytime highs will remain in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will still range from the low to mid 60s.

Humidity values have increased today with more moisture in the region, but we should dry out some in the coming days. A weak cold front will come through tonight to early Thursday which bring humidity back down. Once the front passes, we’re back to the pattern we saw earlier this week of high pressure providing quiet conditions.

Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southwestern Gulf and Bay of Campeche. This system is from the area of potential development we have watched the past couple of days moving across the Yucatan. It is actually part of what was Julia that broke off and moved northwest.

Karl will continue to meander around the southwestern Gulf through the week before moving inland along the central Mexican coast. This will not be a threat to our area or anyone in the northern Gulf.