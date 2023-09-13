NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Warm temperatures and off-and-on rain are in the forecast for the rest of the work week.

Rain chances are elevated at 40 to 60 percent each day for the next couple of days. No single day will be a washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely each afternoon. Isolated pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible with any storms that develop.

The rain is much-needed as severe to exceptional drought conditions continue across most of South Louisiana. A statewide burn ban is in effect for Louisiana as severe drought conditions persist.

High temperatures will be close to our seasonal averages, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s under for the next several days.

Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s for the Northshore, while locations south of Lake Pontchartrain generally seeing mid 70s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee continues moving west through the Atlantic as a very strong storm. Large swells along the East Coast will likely lead to coastal flooding and erosion, rough surf, and dangerous rip currents over the next several days.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts