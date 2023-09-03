NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With winds out of the south and east today, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is efficiently flowing into the region.

Humidity has increased throughout the weekend, making it feel more muggy outside.

Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Monday, mainly in the afternoon and early evening, with rain chances are at around 60 percent.

Throughout the region, 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rainfall can be expected over the next 24 hours. The rain is desperately needed as extreme drought conditions continue to worsen across the state. In New Orleans, the city is experiencing a rainfall deficit of near 2 feet year-to-date.

After Monday, rain chances drop to just around 20 to 30 percent each day to account for isolated afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will gradually warm into mid 90s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is also watching a couple areas of interest near Africa, one of which has a high chance of development over the next seven days. Most weather models show this system developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm by mid-week, but it is too early to tell where it will go after it approaches the Lesser Antilles.