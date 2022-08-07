Heading into Monday, temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 80s, but high humidity will make it feel more like the mid 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to pop up across the area each afternoon through the week. This weather pattern is very typical of early August, where we see localized downpours around the peak of daytime heating, mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Temperatures may be briefly cooler where there is rain, but otherwise expect warm temperatures and high humidity to stick around.

High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s prior to any rain, before cooling into the 80s during the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.